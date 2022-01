'The Latinist' is an academic suspense story, with just a touch of Agatha Christie Set in the claustrophobic world of academia, Mark Prins' debut novel is saturated with references to Classical mythology and, like the best thrillers, is ingenious in its sinister simplicity.

Review Book Reviews 'The Latinist' is an academic suspense story, with just a touch of Agatha Christie 'The Latinist' is an academic suspense story, with just a touch of Agatha Christie Listen · 7:26 7:26 Set in the claustrophobic world of academia, Mark Prins' debut novel is saturated with references to Classical mythology and, like the best thrillers, is ingenious in its sinister simplicity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor