There is a record number of new COVID cases as well as hospitalizations The U.S. is averaging more than 700,000 cases of the coronavirus every day. And the number of people being hospitalized across the country, including young children, is hitting new highs, too.

There is a record number of new COVID cases as well as hospitalizations Listen · 7:06