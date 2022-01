A judge reinstates Djokovic's visa but his Australian Open status remains unclear NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Tom Maddocks of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation about an Australian judge handing tennis star Novak Djokovic a legal victory when he restored his visa.

Sports A judge reinstates Djokovic's visa but his Australian Open status remains unclear A judge reinstates Djokovic's visa but his Australian Open status remains unclear Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Tom Maddocks of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation about an Australian judge handing tennis star Novak Djokovic a legal victory when he restored his visa. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor