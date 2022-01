Bob Saget, comedian and 'Full House' star, dies at 65 Bob Saget was well-known as the patriarch on ABC's hit TV show Full House, and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos. Saget began doing stand-up when he was 17 years old.

