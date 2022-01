NCAA football champion will be decided in a game between Alabama, Georgia College football fans will be watching as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs play one more time — this time for the national championship.

NCAA football champion will be decided in a game between Alabama, Georgia NCAA football champion will be decided in a game between Alabama, Georgia Listen · 2:46 2:46 College football fans will be watching as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs play one more time — this time for the national championship. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor