U.S.-Russia-dicuss-Ukraine. Russia has an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine. But a ground assault is not the only Russian threat. Russia has also carried out cyber attacks against Ukraine in recent years.

Europe U.S.-Russia dicuss Ukraine. Can diplomacy help avoid a military confrontation? U.S.-Russia dicuss Ukraine. Can diplomacy help avoid a military confrontation? Listen · 7:06 7:06 Russia has an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine. But a ground assault is not the only Russian threat. Russia has also carried out cyber attacks against Ukraine in recent years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor