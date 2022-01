Why some 55,000 U.S. military personnel in Japan will be confined to their bases For the next two weeks, U.S. military personnel will be confined to their bases. Japan's government last week demanded the U.S. impose stricter measures to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Why some 55,000 U.S. military personnel in Japan will be confined to their bases For the next two weeks, U.S. military personnel will be confined to their bases. Japan's government last week demanded the U.S. impose stricter measures to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.