A lost letter is delivered unopened, 76 years after it was sent A few months after World War II, Sgt. John Gonsalves wrote home from his posting in Germany. He assured his mother that he was fine. Last month the letter turned up in a Pittsburgh post office.

Strange News

A lost letter is delivered unopened, 76 years after it was sent

A few months after World War II, Sgt. John Gonsalves wrote home from his posting in Germany. He assured his mother that he was fine. Last month the letter turned up in a Pittsburgh post office.