Bob Saget's co-stars and fellow comedians are remembering his humor and kindness

Actors and comedians are remembering one of their own Monday: Bob Saget, whose death at age 65 was announced on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after an unresponsive man was found in a hotel room. They identified the man as Saget and said he was pronounced dead on the scene, with no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget was on a stand-up tour and had done an hourslong set near Jacksonville the day before, saying in a tweet that he had "loved tonight's show."

Saget was a prominent presence on American TV screens throughout the 1990s, well-known as the patriarch on ABC's beloved Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos. He also had credits as a director and a long career in stand-up comedy — with famously dirty jokes that stood in stark contrast to his wholesome TV Dad persona.

Here are some of the tributes pouring in:

