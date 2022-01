Officials investigate deadly Bronx fire that killed 17 people A day after a fire killed 17 people and injured dozens at an apartment building in the Bronx, residents try to regroup. An investigation is underway.

National Officials investigate deadly Bronx fire that killed 17 people Officials investigate deadly Bronx fire that killed 17 people Listen · 4:25 4:25 A day after a fire killed 17 people and injured dozens at an apartment building in the Bronx, residents try to regroup. An investigation is underway. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor