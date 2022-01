Staffing crisis is slamming California hospitals California hospitals are calling in the National Guard to help with a staffing crisis. So many nurses and other health care workers are out with COVID that administrators can't fill necessary shifts.

Global Health Staffing crisis is slamming California hospitals Staffing crisis is slamming California hospitals Listen · 3:53 3:53 California hospitals are calling in the National Guard to help with a staffing crisis. So many nurses and other health care workers are out with COVID that administrators can't fill necessary shifts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor