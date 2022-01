Mexican American writer Henry Barajas brings history into his work Graphic novelist Henry Barajas is finding success by incorporating Mesoamerican history — and his own family's past — into his work.

Books Mexican American writer Henry Barajas brings history into his work Mexican American writer Henry Barajas brings history into his work Listen · 4:27 4:27 Graphic novelist Henry Barajas is finding success by incorporating Mesoamerican history — and his own family's past — into his work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor