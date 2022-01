Voting rights groups speak out ahead of Biden and Harris' trip to Georgia Nsé Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, speaks with NPR's Ailsa Chang about her view of Democrats' voting rights efforts ahead of the president and vice president's visit to Georgia this week.

