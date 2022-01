How the current COVID surge is hurting learning and kids' mental health Thousands of schools around the country have once again shifted to remote learning as COVID cases rise. It's taking a huge toll on children.

National How the current COVID surge is hurting learning and kids' mental health How the current COVID surge is hurting learning and kids' mental health Audio will be available later today. Thousands of schools around the country have once again shifted to remote learning as COVID cases rise. It's taking a huge toll on children. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor