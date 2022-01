'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider on what her winning streak means Reigning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider talks to NPR's Ari Shapiro about her historic run of wins and her role as the most successful female and trans contestant in the show's history.

Audio will be available later today.