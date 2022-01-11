Poet Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter

It is the first coin issued in a series celebrating the achievements of American women. Angelou appears with arms outstretched and a bird in flight behind her.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. This week, the U.S. Mint began circulating quarters featuring an image of poet and activist Maya Angelou. It's the first coin issued in a series celebrating the achievements of American women. Angelou appears with arms outstretched and a bird in flight behind her. Maya Angelou was the first Black woman to write and perform a poem at a presidential inauguration. She is now the first Black woman to be featured on a quarter. A phenomenal woman; a phenomenal life. It's MORNING EDITION.

