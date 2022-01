Poet Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter It is the first coin issued in a series celebrating the achievements of American women. Angelou appears with arms outstretched and a bird in flight behind her.

Arts & Life Poet Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter Poet Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter Listen · 0:28 0:28 It is the first coin issued in a series celebrating the achievements of American women. Angelou appears with arms outstretched and a bird in flight behind her. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor