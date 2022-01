The pandemic has taken a big toll on the mental health of children NPR's A Martinez talks to California's Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris about children coping with adverse childhood experiences brought on by COVID, and what can be done to undo the damage.

Mental Health The pandemic has taken a big toll on the mental health of children The pandemic has taken a big toll on the mental health of children Listen · 7:03 7:03 NPR's A Martinez talks to California's Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris about children coping with adverse childhood experiences brought on by COVID, and what can be done to undo the damage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor