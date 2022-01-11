The Lessons Learned From America's Reliance On Military Contractors In Afghanistan

2020 turned out to be a record year for government contractors. The federal government spent the most in its history on contracted goods and services. It's also the fifth year in a row that spending increased.

In terms of signing those contracts, one federal department reigns supreme. In 2020, the Department of Defense awarded more money in federal contracts than all other government agencies combined. And one study found that nearly half of defense spending for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan went to private contractors.

Even after America's complicated withdrawal from Afghanistan, congress approved the biggest defense spending bill in history.

We focus in on why we rely on for-profit defense businesses and how much money the government continues to throw their way.

This show is a part of our listener-suggested series. At the beginning of the year, we ask our listeners what topics they want to learn more about. This idea came to us from Leo in Tucson, Arizona.

