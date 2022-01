The Biden administration says it has a plan to clean up toxic coal ash Even as coal plants shut down, they leave behind massive piles of toxic coal ash. About half that coal ash is unregulated, and environmental groups want the Biden administration to change that.

Environment The Biden administration says it has a plan to clean up toxic coal ash The Biden administration says it has a plan to clean up toxic coal ash Audio will be available later today. Even as coal plants shut down, they leave behind massive piles of toxic coal ash. About half that coal ash is unregulated, and environmental groups want the Biden administration to change that. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor