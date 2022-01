Why COVID tests can cost anywhere between $20 to $1,400 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Adam Tanner from Consumer Reports about the range of prices COVID-19 testing companies can charge in the United States.

Health Why COVID tests can cost anywhere between $20 to $1,400 Why COVID tests can cost anywhere between $20 to $1,400 Listen · 4:45 4:45 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Adam Tanner from Consumer Reports about the range of prices COVID-19 testing companies can charge in the United States. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor