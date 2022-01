Arif Khan aims to put Indian winter sports on the map at the Beijing Olympics India isn't famous for snow sports. Kashmiri ski racer Arif Khan hopes to change that. The first and so far only Indian to qualify for the Beijing Olympics, he crowdfunded trips to Europe to qualify.

Asia Arif Khan aims to put Indian winter sports on the map at the Beijing Olympics Arif Khan aims to put Indian winter sports on the map at the Beijing Olympics Listen · 3:45 3:45 India isn't famous for snow sports. Kashmiri ski racer Arif Khan hopes to change that. The first and so far only Indian to qualify for the Beijing Olympics, he crowdfunded trips to Europe to qualify. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor