Children's Health

The U.S. has hit a new record for the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than quadrupled in Texas in the last two weeks. Already understaffed hospitals are now seeing high COVID attrition too, and asking for help.