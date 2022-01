News brief: omicron overwhelms ERs, NATO-Russia talks, Trump interview The U.S. hits another COVID record. NATO officials meet with a Russian delegation to try to prevent another invasion of Ukraine. Pressed on election lies, ex-President Trump cuts NPR interview short.

News brief: omicron overwhelms ERs, NATO-Russia talks, Trump interview

The U.S. hits another COVID record. NATO officials meet with a Russian delegation to try to prevent another invasion of Ukraine. Pressed on election lies, ex-President Trump cuts NPR interview short.