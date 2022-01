Experts hope COVID-19 will evolve to be more like the common cold Some infectious disease experts hope there may be something of a silver lining with the Omicron surge. It may leave a blanket of enhanced immunity that leaves the virus easier to live with.

Health Experts hope COVID-19 will evolve to be more like the common cold Experts hope COVID-19 will evolve to be more like the common cold Listen · 4:46 4:46 Some infectious disease experts hope there may be something of a silver lining with the Omicron surge. It may leave a blanket of enhanced immunity that leaves the virus easier to live with. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor