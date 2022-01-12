A rare snowy owl is spotted across Washington, D.C.

The raptor has been making the most of its southern sojourn, with stops at Union Station and the National Postal Museum. It's also been sampling the local cuisine — notably D.C.'s rat population.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some Arctic wildlife swooped into Washington, D.C. A snowy owl flew through town with a snowstorm last week. The raptor has been seeing the sights, with stops at Union Station and the National Postal Museum. It's also been sampling the local cuisine, notably DC's rat population. We cannot confirm rumors that the rare bird in the Capitol was considering a run for office. When asked directly, the owl simply answered, who? It's MORNING EDITION.

