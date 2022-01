A rare snowy owl is spotted across Washington, D.C. The raptor has been making the most of its southern sojourn, with stops at Union Station and the National Postal Museum. It's also been sampling the local cuisine — notably D.C.'s rat population.

A rare snowy owl is spotted across Washington, D.C. A rare snowy owl is spotted across Washington, D.C. Listen · 0:27 0:27 The raptor has been making the most of its southern sojourn, with stops at Union Station and the National Postal Museum. It's also been sampling the local cuisine — notably D.C.'s rat population.