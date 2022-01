Texas schools ask parents to fill in as substitute teachers With many teachers out sick with COVID-19, schools are scrambling to find substitute teachers. Texas schools are having to get creative so that students can continue going to in-person classes.

National Texas schools ask parents to fill in as substitute teachers Texas schools ask parents to fill in as substitute teachers Listen · 3:23 3:23 With many teachers out sick with COVID-19, schools are scrambling to find substitute teachers. Texas schools are having to get creative so that students can continue going to in-person classes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor