Biden calls for changes to Senate filibuster to pass voting rights bills In a speech in Georgia, President Biden called for passage of voting rights reforms, including if necessary, getting rid of congressional rules that require 60 senators to support most legislation.

Politics Biden calls for changes to Senate filibuster to pass voting rights bills Biden calls for changes to Senate filibuster to pass voting rights bills Audio will be available later today. In a speech in Georgia, President Biden called for passage of voting rights reforms, including if necessary, getting rid of congressional rules that require 60 senators to support most legislation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor