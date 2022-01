The arctic freeze in parts of the U.S. hasn't stopped surfers in Minnesota After big storms in Minnesota, Lake Superior can experience 15-foot waves. Winter surfing can mean braving serious arctic conditions. Last week's big surf was accompanied by sub-zero wind chills.

