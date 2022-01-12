No such thing as a free return

Return policies have been around at least since Sears started offering customers a "money back guarantee" over 100 years ago. Since then, generous return policies have become the norm. Customers have come to expect the option to send back the things they buy. But the right to return has also opened up a Pandora's box for retailers. And as online shopping has grown, so have returns.

But many returned goods don't find their way back on shelves. Instead, they wind up at stores like the Treasure Hunt Bin Megastore — where liquidated pallets of returned goods get unloaded every Thursday and sold throughout the week. Today, we follow two resellers on their treasure hunt to find returned goods they can flip for profit.

