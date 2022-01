Internal GOP conflicts about 2020 election surface as party fights new voting laws Republicans are accusing Democrats of a power grab as they try to pass federal voting legislation. The GOP is also still struggling with former President Trump's ongoing lies about the 2020 election.

Politics Internal GOP conflicts about 2020 election surface as party fights new voting laws Internal GOP conflicts about 2020 election surface as party fights new voting laws Listen · 3:38 3:38 Republicans are accusing Democrats of a power grab as they try to pass federal voting legislation. The GOP is also still struggling with former President Trump's ongoing lies about the 2020 election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor