Talks between Russia and NATO don't seem to have defused tensions on Ukrainian border A Russian delegation was in Brussels Wednesday to meet with NATO officials, who are trying to head off an invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops massed on the border.

World Talks between Russia and NATO don't seem to have defused tensions on Ukrainian border Talks between Russia and NATO don't seem to have defused tensions on Ukrainian border Listen · 6:26 6:26 A Russian delegation was in Brussels Wednesday to meet with NATO officials, who are trying to head off an invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops massed on the border. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor