Chicago kids back in class after 5-day standoff between teachers' union and officials COVID safety concerns led to a five-day stalemate between Chicago's teachers union and school and city officials. Kids are back in school. Both sides are weighing whether it was the right decision.

Education Chicago kids back in class after 5-day standoff between teachers' union and officials Chicago kids back in class after 5-day standoff between teachers' union and officials Listen · 3:24 3:24 COVID safety concerns led to a five-day stalemate between Chicago's teachers union and school and city officials. Kids are back in school. Both sides are weighing whether it was the right decision. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor