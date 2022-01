What Trump told NPR about the Republican party before he hung up Former President Trump cut his NPR interview off abruptly when pressed about his election lies. Trump revealed a clear rift some Republican senators who have confirmed the truth that Biden won.

Politics What Trump told NPR about the Republican party before he hung up What Trump told NPR about the Republican party before he hung up Listen · 4:29 4:29 Former President Trump cut his NPR interview off abruptly when pressed about his election lies. Trump revealed a clear rift some Republican senators who have confirmed the truth that Biden won. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor