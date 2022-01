Erin Jackson almost didn't make Olympic Team USA, but luckily a friend stepped in Competitive speed skater Erin Jackson just missed qualifying at the Olympic trials. However, she will still compete for Team USA after fellow skater Brittany Bowe gave her spot to Jackson.

Competitive speed skater Erin Jackson just missed qualifying at the Olympic trials. However, she will still compete for Team USA after fellow skater Brittany Bowe gave her spot to Jackson.