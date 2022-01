Jan. 6 panel asks GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily share information The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is asking House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily provide information on conversations he had with former President Trump that day.

