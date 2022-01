Ronnie Spector, lead singer of The Ronettes, has died at age 78 Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the 1960s girl group The Ronettes, has died at 78 after a bout with cancer. She recorded a string of pop hits including "Walking In The Rain" and "Be My Baby."

