Short term rentals are an opportunity for some, but are impacting affordable housing Short term rentals are making affordable housing even scarcer in booming western towns. But they're also creating economic opportunity for people trying to make ends meet.

National Short term rentals are an opportunity for some, but are impacting affordable housing Short term rentals are an opportunity for some, but are impacting affordable housing Listen · 3:45 3:45 Short term rentals are making affordable housing even scarcer in booming western towns. But they're also creating economic opportunity for people trying to make ends meet. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor