Democrats are looking for their way forward on voting rights President Biden will make an in-person pitch to Senate Democrats to pass voting rights legislation — including changing Senate rules. Some Democrats, however, are opposed to ditching the filibuster.

Politics Democrats are looking for their way forward on voting rights Democrats are looking for their way forward on voting rights Listen · 3:45 3:45 President Biden will make an in-person pitch to Senate Democrats to pass voting rights legislation — including changing Senate rules. Some Democrats, however, are opposed to ditching the filibuster. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor