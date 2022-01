While addiction is deadlier than ever, research shows most Americans heal The U.S. is facing the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history, but there is hope. Research shows most people with addiction do survive and recover, especially when they get quality treatment.

Health While addiction is deadlier than ever, research shows most Americans heal While addiction is deadlier than ever, research shows most Americans heal Listen · 6:47 6:47 The U.S. is facing the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history, but there is hope. Research shows most people with addiction do survive and recover, especially when they get quality treatment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor