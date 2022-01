NYC high-rise fire displaces hundreds. How do they find afforable housing? After the deadly fire in a Bronx apartment building, hundreds of people are homeless. But finding housing in another affordable building like Twin Parks may not be easy.

National NYC high-rise fire displaces hundreds. How do they find afforable housing? NYC high-rise fire displaces hundreds. How do they find afforable housing? Listen · 3:31 3:31 After the deadly fire in a Bronx apartment building, hundreds of people are homeless. But finding housing in another affordable building like Twin Parks may not be easy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor