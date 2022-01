COVID lockdown in China forces blind date couple together for days In Zhengzou, China, a man invited a woman over for dinner. Just as she was leaving, they were told to stay put. The blind date became a shared four-day lockdown as cases climbed nearby.

In Zhengzou, China, a man invited a woman over for dinner. Just as she was leaving, they were told to stay put. The blind date became a shared four-day lockdown as cases climbed nearby.