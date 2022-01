Why NBA player and political activist Enes Kanter added Freedom to his legal name NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with NBA player Enes Freedom, who recently became a U.S. citizen, and has called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China due to human rights concerns.

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with NBA player Enes Freedom, who recently became a U.S. citizen, and has called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China due to human rights concerns.