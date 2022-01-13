What The End Of The Child Tax Credit Means For Childhood Poverty

The advanced child tax credit ended. Families will have to pay for rent, food, and child care without that help from the federal government.

The credit, however, was never meant to be temporary. But since Congress chose not to save it after the failure to pass President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, December was the last month families received that monthly few hundred dollars.

We talk about how the child tax credit could have been the key to ending childhood poverty for millions of Americans.



This show is a part of our listener-suggested series. At the beginning of the year, we ask our listeners what topics they want to learn more about.

Rep. Jim Himes, Dorothy Brown, Sophie Collyer, and Erin Sylvers join us for the conversation.



