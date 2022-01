What nursing homes have been like with the spread of omicron COVID-19 infections are sky-rocketing in nursing homes. Deaths among residents are only a fraction what they were in 2020. But staffing shortages have worsened and are affecting the care of residents.

Health What nursing homes have been like with the spread of omicron What nursing homes have been like with the spread of omicron Listen · 3:53 3:53 COVID-19 infections are sky-rocketing in nursing homes. Deaths among residents are only a fraction what they were in 2020. But staffing shortages have worsened and are affecting the care of residents. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor