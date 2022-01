The view from border city Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russian troops appear ready to invade Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine has a large Russian population, but opinion has turned against Russia since the Kemlin stirred up a separatist war in the nearby Donbas and is threatening invasion.

World The view from border city Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russian troops appear ready to invade The view from border city Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russian troops appear ready to invade Listen · 4:17 4:17 Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine has a large Russian population, but opinion has turned against Russia since the Kemlin stirred up a separatist war in the nearby Donbas and is threatening invasion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor