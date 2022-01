President Biden announces more tests, masks and emergency hospital staff President Biden announced new measures to respond to the COVID surge. He is sending troops to hospitals in some states and said that more tests and masks are being ordered for distribution nationwide.

Politics President Biden announces more tests, masks and emergency hospital staff President Biden announces more tests, masks and emergency hospital staff Listen · 3:52 3:52 President Biden announced new measures to respond to the COVID surge. He is sending troops to hospitals in some states and said that more tests and masks are being ordered for distribution nationwide. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor