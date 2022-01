How the health care worker vaccine mandate will work, with SCOTUS' go-ahead NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services about the Supreme Court ruling on the vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Law How the health care worker vaccine mandate will work, with SCOTUS' go-ahead How the health care worker vaccine mandate will work, with SCOTUS' go-ahead Listen · 4:51 4:51 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services about the Supreme Court ruling on the vaccine mandate for health care workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor