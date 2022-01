News brief: vaccine-or-test ruling, Jan. 6 charges, Novak Djokovic Supreme Court delivers two key decisions on vaccine rules. The Oath Keepers leader is charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 riot. Australia's revokes tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa again.

Law News brief: vaccine-or-test ruling, Jan. 6 charges, Novak Djokovic News brief: vaccine-or-test ruling, Jan. 6 charges, Novak Djokovic Listen · 10:34 10:34 Supreme Court delivers two key decisions on vaccine rules. The Oath Keepers leader is charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 riot. Australia's revokes tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa again. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor